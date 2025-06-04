Celtic landed the talent last summer but he didn’t last a full season in Scotland

Celtic stormed to the Scottish Premiership title last season ahead of Rangers.

They will be hoping to do the same again in the next campaign. The Hoops will also be aiming to get further in Europe as well if they can. Brendan Rodgers has the chance to bolster his ranks with some new faces this summer. He also has the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door should he wish to. That would help free up space and funds in his squad to pave the way for reinforcements.

Former Celtic player Alex Valle has secured a permanent switch to Como. The defender spent time with the Serie A side last term on loan from Barcelona. They have now snapped him up on a full-time deal and he has penned a long-term contract running until 2029.

Former Celtic man Alex Valle secures new move

Their Sporting Director Carlalberto Ludi has said: “From the very beginning, Alex won us over with his energy, ambition, and talent. By confirming his permanent signing, we are continuing our project to strengthen and develop the squad. We are investing in his significant potential for growth, and we’re confident he will make a very positive impact on the team, as he has already shown.”

Meanwhile, their boss Cesc Fabregas added: “Álex is a talented young defender, and he has proven it in the last six months. He has integrated perfectly and in a very short time into the team’s mechanisms, showing all his qualities both defensively and offensively. With him Como has secured one of the most interesting talents of his age who will be very important for the team in the future”

What happened when Alex Valle was at Celtic?

Celtic signed Valle on a temporary basis less than 12 months ago to boost their defensive department. He was given the green light to leave Barcelona to get some experience under his belt. However, his time at Celtic Park didn’t go entirely according to plan in the end.

Valle, 21, played 19 matches in all competitions for the Hoops, 11 of which came in the league. He was due to spend the whole year in Scotland but his stay was cut short in January. That opened the door for him to switch to Como instead and he went on to become a regular at the back in the Italian top flight. The former Spain youth international rose up through the academy at Barcelona and was a regular for the La Liga giants at various different youth levels. He then became an important figure for their B team.

Valle never made a competitive game for the first-team though. Instead, he was loaned out to Andorra and Levante to boost his development before Celtic came calling. His days with Rodgers’ side were a learning curve for him as he now embarks on a new chapter in his career at Como permanently.