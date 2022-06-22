The former Benfica youth had reportedly agreed terms on a transfer but the Parkhead side are exploring other options.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are NOT considering a move for Vitoria Guimaraes defensive midfielder Alfa Semedo.

The Guinea-Bissau international had reportedly agreed terms on a loan with an obligation to buy transfer, according to media outlets in Portugal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Football Scotland claim those links are wide of the mark and the 24-year-old will no longer be moving to Parkhead this summer.

Vitoria Guimaraes' Bissau-Guinean midfielder Alfa Semedo looks likely to be signing for Celtic.

Semedo, who spent time on loan at Espanyol, Nottingham Forest and Reading, is a former Benfica team-mate of soon-to-be announced Celtic signing Jota.

He joined their Primeira Liga rivals last season but has been linked with a move to the UK, with Stoke and Bristol City eyeing his signature.

Celtic are still in the market for another central midfielder and Lommel star Vinicius Souza remains on Ange Postecoglou’s list of targets.

The Hoops are yet to submit an offer for the Brazilian, who spent last season on loan at KV Mechelen in Belgium.

It comes as frozen out midfielder Ismaila Soro looks set to leave Parkhead with Partizan Belgrade lining up a loan move.

Ismaila Soro is expected to leave Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 24-year-old Ivorian has failed to etsablish himselft as a regular starter since his arrival under previous boss Neil Lennon in the summer of 2020, with 15 of his 27 Premiership appearances coming as a substitute.

GlasgowWorld understands Soro is not part of Postecoglou long-term plans and he could now look to revive his career in Serbia.

Partizan finished runners-up to Belgrade rivals Red Star in the Super League last season and Soro, who is well down the pecking order in Glasgow, appears likely to head abroad.