Celtic and Rangers could go head-to-head in a bid to land a Premier League player this summer, according to reports.

Celtic and Rangers are both said to be interested in a Premier League player who is attempting to rebuild his reputation. That player is Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder having seen his career go downhill since making a £45million move from Leeds United to Manchester City.

The former Leeds man was once a key star for England, but reduced appearances at City and poor recent performances on loan with West Ham United have seen him fall out of favour at both club and international level. Phillips did not see eye-to-eye with Pep Guardiola at City, and he was always going to struggle for games behind Rodri, who is arguable the best player in the world in his position.

A loan deal was struck with West Ham United in January, but the midfielder got off to a poor start and never really recovered, struggling for regular starts in David Moyes’ side. City are likely to offload Phillips this summer, and they know they are going to lose a significant chunk of cash on their big-money investment.

According to HITC, Celtic and Rangers are interested in a deal, but any move is likely to be a loan deal, with City reportedly willing to cover the majority of his wages next season. Celtic will want to add quality to their midfielder ahead of a Champions League campaign next season, while Rangers will be wanting to add quality to spark an improved title bid. Elsewhere, Sky Sports have reported that Everton are also interested, with Sean Dyche having previously tried to sign him at Burnley.

Dyche has previously said of the 28-year-old: "I thought he was a very good player then and he's a very good player now," said Dyche. "He's developed since then and continues to do so, so fair play to him. Your scouts are out there collecting information, they are scurrying around, and sometimes one catches your eye. He was one for me, I don't think my staff liked him as much, but I was strong on him.

"I was quite strong on that one and I thought he would have been a good acquisition for us, but we couldn't do it. The chairman at the time wouldn't put the money in that it would have taken. Unfortunately he was out of our price range. That's the way it goes and he's proven himself. He's a player who I thought could continue to improve and he has. I liked him then and I like him now, I think he's a very good player who has shown that. It doesn't need me to say that and he's shown that."

Speaking back in February about his struggles at City, Phillips said: “It wasn’t a nightmare at City, it was just stressful. We won the treble. But when you’re sat on the bench, you don’t feel like it’s your medal to take, although they can’t take them away from me so I’m happy about that!