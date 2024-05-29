Steven Gerrard head coach of Al Ettifaq looks on

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq have been linked with a double signing swoop

Steven Gerrard admits "everything is on the table" regarding Al-Ettifaq’s signing policy this summer - with Rangers defensive duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson still on the Saudi club’s transfer radar.

GlasgowWorld revealed earlier this year that both Ibrox skipper Tavernier and ever-present centre half Goldson featured on Gerrard’s wishlist and have been heavily linked with a move as he looks to build on a respectable sixth-place finish in the Saudi Pro League this season.

And the potential offer of a deal for both stalwarts has increased with Gers manager Philippe Clement confirming he plans on carrying out a major squad overhaul to kickstart a new era in Govan.

Like a host of clubs in the Middle East, Ettifaq haven't been shy in splashing the cash in recent seasons with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, ex-Reds star Georginio Wijnaldum and prolific ex-Celtic frontman Moussa Dembele among their high-profile captures.

Gerrard was put on the spot about his future and possible transfer activity during his press conference after Ettifaq rounded off their domestic campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Al-Taawoun.

He admitted: "My team's players certainly have very great potential but everything is on the table. Now we are at the end of the season, we will put all the matters in order to discuss them with the club’s management, and all the files will be put in place and all talks will be on the table."

Tavernier - recently inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame - has already declared he remains “fully committed” to the club and former Ibrox star Derek Ferguson was questioned why the 32-year-old wouldn’t move to Saudi Arabia if an offer was tabled.