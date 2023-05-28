One of Dundee United or Ross County will be relegated today while Kilmarnock could still be dragged into the paly-off spot where they would face Partick Thistle.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is already over for Celtic and Rangers but there are still three matches remaining involving the bottom six clubs.

The outlook for next season will become much clearer after today when 11 of the 12 teams who will make up the league for 2023/24 will be confirmed and Partick Thistle will learn their play-off final opponents. Here is everything you need to know about the final round of fixtures and who needs what:

Sunday’s Scottish Premiership fixtures and who needs what

The three bottom six Scottish Premiership matches that will complete the 2022/23 season are:

St Johnstone vs Livingston

Kilmarnock vs Ross County

Motherwell vs Dundee United

St Johnstone vs Livingston is a dead rubber as both clubs have confirmed their safety while Motherwell are also not playing for anything other than pride. Dundee United will be in the play-off at least but even that will be difficult to gain and is out of their hands.

The Terrors are bottom of the table on 31 points with a goal difference of -29 while Ross County are second bottom on 34 points with a goal difference of -21. That means that United must win and the Staggies have to lose and there needs to be a swing of eight goals - i.e. United winning 4-0 and County losing 4-0. As Dundee United have scored more goals they would go aobve if the two clubs finish on the same points and goal difference.

In short, it doesn’t look good for the Tangerines but things are very much in the balance at Rugby Park. Kilmarnock sit 10th with 37 points and a goal difference of -27 which means that a Ross County win by any margin would move them above Killie and send Derek McInnes’ side to the play-off final while also confirming Dundee United’s relegation.

Which teams are already in the Scottish Premiership for 2023/24 season?

We already know, for certain, ten of the 12 teams who will make up the league for next season. They are:

Aberdeen

Celtic

Dundee

Hearts

Hibs

Livingston

Motherwell

Rangers

St Johnstone

St Mirren

Dundee will be back in the top flight after winning the Scottish Championship and will likely take the place of their city rivals. Whoever lands in the play-off will come up against Partick Thistle who have made it to the final by beating Queen’s Park and Ayr United so far.