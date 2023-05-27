The Hoops trophy day fan party is in full swing as thousands pack out the city’s Merchant City and Trongate area.

Jubilant Celtic fans have descended on Glasgow city centre to revel in their team’s Scottish Premiership title celebrations - hours after the 5-0 victory over Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Thousands of supporters flocked to the Merchant City and Trongate area to fill the streets and join in the festivities following the club’s second successive title win and their 11th title in 12 years, with photos showing Hoops fans taking over the area by letting off pyrotechnics and green and orange smoke bombs.

The trophy day party is expected to continue into the early hours of Sunday morning after Ange Postecoglou’s side clinched the silverware earlier this month against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Skipper Callum McGregor recieved the trophy this afternoon, kick-starting the celebrations and due to the large number of people gathering, road users are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

Council officials warned fans to “respect their surroundings” this week with extra measures in place to deal with any necessary clean-up. A spokesman confirmed: “We have been working with Police Scotland to ensure appropriate arrangements are in place.”