The probability of Celtic or Rangers winning the treble or even a quadruple in 2023/24 have been revealed with Scottish Premiership fixtures released on Friday.

The SPFL have already confirmed the key dates for the season including when rounds of the Scottish Cup and Viaplay Cup will be played and UEFA have also set out dates for European fixtures. With that information available, bookmakers have also revealed odds on who will win the trophies.

It probably won’t come as a surprise that Celtic and Rangers are way ahead of the rest of the pack in the Scottish Premiership and are also heavily favoured to lift the cups. Meanwhile, their chances of actually going on to win the UEFA Champions League look pretty slim.

Both clubs will be hoping to not just lift one trophy this season but potentially two or even three with Celtic having won the treble last season. So, how do bookmakers assess their chances of doing that or going even further and winning a quadruple?

To do the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double, Celtic are priced at 3/1 and Rangers at 11/2 while it’s 11/4 for the Hoops to win the league and Viaplay Cup or 5/1 for Rangers to do that double. For just the Scottish Cup and Viaplay Cup double, Cletic are priced at 11/2 and Rangers at 10/1.

Celtic are 10/1 to do the treble one again by lifting the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Viaplay Cup whereas Rangers are priced at 20/1 to do the treble. When factoring in the UEFA Champions League, Celtic are 1500/1 to do the quadruple and Rangers are 5000/1.

