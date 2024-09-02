The Rangers players look on during the defeat at Parkhead. | SNS Group

A Rangers summer signing has been slated by a pundit.

A Rangers hero has been left asking what one of the club’s new signings was doing when facing Celtic on Sunday.

The Hoops ran amok against their rivals as goals from Daizen Maeda, Kyogo and Callum McGregor secured a comfortable win. Rangers sit five points behind Celtic after just four games and criticism has been rife after defeat.

One man who has been pinpointed by Ibrox legend Neil McCann is Robin Propper. The centre-back signed in the summer from FC Twente but slipped at a vital moment as Daizen Maeda netted the opener. He also backed off Kyogo for the opener.

McCann was left asking a question of the Dutchman on Sky Sports duty “That is a quite brilliant finish. It’s a special pass from Greg Taylor. But what is Propper doing? Propper is a centre-back, your striker has dropped in.

“He’s maybe frightened of the pace from going in behind because he’s done it so many times. The little man looks and takes a touch as Propper drops, trying to cover Jefte I think with Kuhn’s run and just offered him that two or three yards to get his head up.”

It’s been an up and down start to the season for Rangers. Their competitive campaign started with a 0-0 draw against Hearts before elimination from the Champions League qualifiers at the hands of Dynamo Kyiv.

Wins against Motherwell, St Johnstone and Ross County in the league and Premier Sports Cup followed but they have been sent back to earth with this sobering loss. Next up after the international break is a trip to Dundee United.