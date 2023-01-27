Celtic attacker heads out the exit door as new club ‘eye’ swoop for Rangers winger

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as they prepare for the weekend

Celtic return to the action this weekend with an away trip to Dundee United. They beat Greenock Morton 5-0 in the Scottish Cup last time out.

Rangers, on the other hand, have St Johnstone at home. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the Glasgow pair...

Striker development

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, who has been linked with Celtic in the past, is heading to Premier League side Bournemouth for a medical, as per Sky Sports. The Ghana international has scored eight times this term and was also on Crystal Palace’s radar.

Youngster leaves

The Hoops are reportedly losing young attacker Eseosa Sule to West Brom according to the Daily Record. The 16-year-old is heading down to England as he looks to kick-start his senior career and has apparenlty been snapped up by the Baggies.

Midfielder puts his boots back on

Former Rangers player Carlos Pena has come out of retirement to sign for United Arab Emirates second-tier outfit Al Dhaid. The 32-year-old, who was a Mexico international who got 19 caps under his belt, played at Ibrox from 2019 to 2019 but struggled to make an impact during his time in Scotland. He was shipped out on loan to Cruz Azul and Club Necaxa before he was sold.

Winger wanted

