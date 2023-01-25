Celtic player ‘agrees’ surprise move, three clubs ‘want’ Rangers star

The end of the January transfer window is fast approaching and clubs are running out of time to get any more deals done this month.
Celtic have been the more active of the two Glasgow rivals and recently confirmed the capture of South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu but Rangers have also been busy this week and finally got a deal for attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell over the line. The Hoops travel to Dundee United this weekend while St Johnstone are the visitors to Ibrox in the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures. Meanwhile, there are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories that are making the headlines on Wednesday, January 25:
Advertisement
Giakoumakis set for transfer swerve as striker ‘agrees’ MLS move
Per the Daily Record, Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has reportedly agreed a move to MLS side Atlanta United. The Greek forward has been linked with a move away from the Glasgow club all month but J;League club Urawa Red Diamonds had looked like the most likely destination until this latest development.
However, it is reported that Celtic have yet to ‘rubber stamp’ the deal which would see Giakoumakis move to Atlanta which is said to be his prefered destination. The arrival of Oh Hyeon-gyu has very much been viewed as a replacement for the Greek so it now looks likely he will be departing Parkhead regardless of the destination.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dundee and two other clubs ‘battling to sign’ Rangers attacker
Football Insider are reporting that Championship side Dundee and two USA based clubs are ‘battling to sign’ Rangers attacker Kai Kennedy this month. The Ibrox side are said to have given the 20-year old approval to leave on a permanent transfer this month despite currently being out on loan.
It is believed that the American clubs are Tampa Bay Mutiny and Memphis 90, who are both said to have registered their interest along with Dundee. Kennedy is currently on loan at Falkirk in League One but is expected to be recalled if the club recieve a suitable offer that would see him depart permanently before the transfer window closes.