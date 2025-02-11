A Celtic transfer drive has been backed by a pundit ahead of the summer.

A former Premier League star reckons Brendan Rodgers has been left frustrated by Celtic transfer business - but that’s just the key needed to unlock a Champions League warchest.

The Hoops boss has admitted he wanted a striker in the winter transfer window but was left without a Kyogo replacement by deadline day. It leaves Adam Idah as a senior choice with Daizen Maeda able to play through the middle, with youngsters Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings also in cover.

Ex-Tottenham and Blackburn keeper Paul Robinson has been looking over recent press conferences from the Celtic boss and insists he’d be frustrated if in the Irishman’s shoes. With a Champions League knockout round play-off clash booked vs Bayern Munich, the former stopper wonders if chat has centred around the European cash going towards a major summer recruitment drive.

Robinson told Football Insider: “I saw him in his press conference after the window and you could tell. One of the journalists put to him, have you come out of this window stronger than you went into it? Are you pleased with the window?

“It was something along the lines of listen, we brought a couple of really good players to the club. We’re happy be brought them in, but we’ve lost a lot of talent. He went on to list the players he’d lost and I was looking at his body language.

“The manager doesn’t want to see his squad being taken apart without some players coming in. If I was Brendan Rodgers, I’d be disappointed with the lack of incoming deals. Unless there’s a strategy in place because, as we know, January is a difficult window etc. But we didn’t see that this time.”

Robinson added: “ Unless they’ve had a conversation in-house and accepted they can’t really get the players they want in January, because it’s a difficult window. They might say, basically, let’s be honest between these four walls, we’ve won the league. We’ve got the Scottish Cup domestically. How far realistically are we going to go in the Champions League?

“Let’s be realistic. Let’s not go and waste 10, 15, 20 million on players we don’t necessarily want. The players we want to get aren’t necessarily available in January. Maybe Brendan Rodgers didn’t think they pushed hard enough to get players.

“He’ll be disappointed with the way they are, unless there has been the conversation and the plan is now to use the Champions League money in the summer. Then they can plan to do a rebuild, restructure, and kick on again.”