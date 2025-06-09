Brendan Rodgers is expected to sign a new striker in the summer window - and a Parkhead icon has made it clear who he wants in the building

The transfer window is about to re-open and it’s pretty clear which position Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be prioritising this summer - a new striker.

And Hoops and West Ham hero Frank McAvennie has made it perfectly clear who he would like to see join the Scottish champions with former Liverpool, Southampton and Aston Villa striker Danny Ings top of his wishlist. The 32-year-old is set to leave West Ham on a free transfer at the end of this month and was tentatively linked with the Parkhead club back in January.

McAvennie watched Ings in action for the Hammers on a number of occasions last season and reckons he would be an adequate replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi, who left the club for French side Rennes in a surprise £10 million deal midway through the campaign. Furuhashi’s mid-season exit and Rodgers subsequent failure to bring in a suitable replacement during the same window irked many supporters at the time. And with Ings now set to become a free agent, McAvennie believes the 32-year-old would be “great” addition.

Danny Ings tipped to be a ‘great signing’ for Celtic

“He would be a great signing for Celtic,” McAvennie responded when asked on the Let Me Be Frank podcast if Ings would be a good signing option. “We never replaced Kyogo. They haven’t replaced him.

“Adam Idah is learning. I think he is going to be a wonderful player. Not near the finished article yet. But he is a great player. Looks like an honest boy. I think so (there is a future for Idah at Celtic). See if you sign someone like Danny Ings, he won’t play every game, which will mean Adam will come in. And I don’t want to play Maeda through the middle. I think he is better on the wing. although he scores a lot of goals. I think he terrifies people out there.

“Danny Ings would come in and play, even if he played an hour. Get Adam on, that’s the way it’s going to be.”

English Championship interest mounts in Danny Ings

Watford and newly-promoted Wexham are both reportedly showing an interest in Ings, who has endured a tough time at the London Stadium after scoring just four goals since January 2023.

Given his contract situation, the ex-England international will be assessing all of his options over the coming weeks. He has spent the past 11 years playing in the Premier League, but could be the man to rectify Celtic’s lack of centre-forward options.