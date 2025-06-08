The enforcer has already discussed a possible move to Liverpool as talk of Celtic lingers

Celtic have been linked with a midfield enforcer - and he has his eyes on a move to Liverpool in the future.

The Hoops are looking to back Brendan Rodgers this summer with additions equipped to see them challenging on four fronts, including the Champions League. One of those names linked is Demir Ege Tiknaz, who has impressed on loan with Rio Ave from Besiktas and that move is expected to become permanent.

A towering defensive minded midfielder, A Bola claim that Celtic have made contact over how a deal would be done, with the thinking that the Portuguese side will look to immediately flip Tiknaz for profit. He is a star with big ambitions and having rebounded from a serious injury, in an interview with the Athletic last year, has already said he dreams of playing with Liverpool with his Lionel Messi hope fading.

Celtic transfer target’s Liverpool desire

His style is just like another Barcelona legend though, in his words. Tiknaz said: “On the pitch, you forget everything from your own life. During these 90 minutes, it’s kind of a therapy. When you touch the ball you forget everything, but after, you remember. Without football, life would really be way more difficult for us. When I didn’t play football, I watched so many matches and had so many new ideas. When I was back on the pitch, I started playing with more maturity and I felt stronger.

“I felt stronger in the duels. I felt fitter and fresher. After returning from that injury, I thought if I can get through this one, I can get through any other problem. A box-to-box midfielder, that was my aim. Now I can say I’m a little bit like Busquets’ style, though I’m taller than him — I am 1.93m. But I’m kind of a playmaker; regista. At the same time, I can play No 8, box-to-box, too. I feel good in these positions. I always want to have possession. I’m that kind of a guy.

“I also had a dream to play with Messi, but it seems quite difficult because he’s about to quit in a few years. I have another dream though — that is to play in England, especially in Liverpool if I can.”

What transfer fee Celtic must pay for Demir Ege Tiknaz

The Portuguese report on Celtic interest said, including the fee the Hoops will need to pay: The list of suitors for Demir Tiknaz continues to grow. After our newspaper reported interest from Lille (France), THE BALL is now in a position to announce that Celtic Glasgow (Scotland) also has the young midfielder in mind. The British club has already initiated initial contacts with Rio Ave to try to understand how they can move forward with a concrete proposal, but the Rio Ave directors will only look into the matter after buying the player from Besiktas.

“Rio Ave's option to acquire Tiknaz from the Turkish side – worth five million euros – expires next Tuesday and once the operation is completed, they will have full negotiating power to respond to offers, which will have to be based on €10 million.