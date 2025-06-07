Here are our picks for where Celtic have to strengthen over the course of this summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are heading into what is poised to be a busy summer with Brendan Rodgers looking to add quality to his Premiership champions.

The Hoops won a league and Premier Sports Cup double but the sting of Scottish Cup final defeat against Aberdeen is something they will want to remedy. There is interest brewing in some key players too with progress in the Champions League another area where Celtic will be keen on stamping their authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Rodgers has already discussed his want to strengthen this summer, but where will that be and where is most pressing? We rank each area on the pitch from zero to 10, the bottom side of that scale being not in any need and 10 being an urgent necessity.

Goalkeeper - 0/10

This is not an area you would imagine Celtic are going to go back into this summer. While not officially signed, Ross Doohan is expected back at Parkhead after stints down south and at Aberdeen. He’ll serve as third choice behind Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, but with the former now in his late 30s, succession planning may be in the works. Not for this summer though.

Right-back - 0/10

Alistair Johnston is one of the club leaders in the dressing room and a stick on in this role. Anthony Ralston is reliable cover and also fills the homegrown quota which is pivotal for UEFA squads. So nothing needed here.

Centre-back - 4/10

Not an area that is an absolute must but you wonder if quality over quantity makes it somewhere Rodgers will look to get round to. Cameron Carter Vickers is the bona fide right sided defender but Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Maik Nawrocki have not made the other position their own. Gustaf Lagerbielke and Stephen Welsh likely to move on, so perhaps an additional defender could be on the radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back - 8/10

They may already have Kieran Tierney signed up and he is likely to be the main man here, but Greg Taylor’s seemingly likely exit poses a problem. Tierney has struggled with injury at Arsenal and with Scotland, highly unlikely they will try to get him playing 60 games a season. Not just cover needed here, but cover capable of being the main man if required. A few names already linked.

Midfielder - 7/10

This will encompass both the defensive and attack-minded midfield slots, and it’s the latter we reckon Rodgers will look at. Marathon man Callum McGregor is the leader at the top of a midfield three, playing almost every game, so no issues there. Reo Hatate’s absence in the cup final was telling though and getting someone who can like for like fill the creativity he brings to the team is needed. Paulo Bernardo hasn’t quite managed to do it, Arne Engels has the other midfield slot locked down, leaving Luke McCowan. Depth needed.

Winger - 6/10

If either Nicolas Kuhn or Daizen Maeda goes then this number shoots right up. As for now, these pair can hold down the starting slots, but cover is needed. James Forrest isn’t getting any younger, Yang has been inconsistent and Luis Palma is likely to leave permanently. Jota also out long term.

Striker - 10/10

An absolute must. Dermot Desmond, the club’s major shareholder, backed Rodgers to the tune of over £9m last summer for Adam Idah. His goal return hasn’t been too bad but some have been critical of the Irishman’s overall game and perhaps expected more off that fee, not helped by Kyogo not being replaced in January. Johnny Kenny the only player who resembles a senior striker. Desmond must go all out and equip Rodgers with a big signing in this position, backing it as much as he can financially. It could be the difference between the Europa League’s league phase and the lucrative equivalent in the Champions League.