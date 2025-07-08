Netherlands international was previously on the Hoops’ January shortlist of signing targets - and could now be available for a bargain price

Celtic have been told the bargain price Manchester United would be willing to accept for out-of-favour full back Tyrell Malacia, who has been linked with a move to Parkhead in recent transfer windows.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers had been hunting down a new left-back in the January window after failing to bring Kieran Tierney in early from Arsenal despite having a pre-contract agreement in place.

With Greg Taylor's departure for PAOK now confirmed, Rodgers faces a similar story as he looks for more defensive options with left-sided Dutch defender Justin de Haas reportedly one player on the Scottish champions with Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao valuing him at £3million

But Malacia - who came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord - could be made available for a similar fee after Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven opted against triggering an option-to-buy clause in the 25-year-old's loan deal.

The Netherlands international has been allowed extra time away from United’s training base at Carrington before reporting back for pre-season to allow the defender to search for a new club.

Manchester United ‘unlikely to inundated with offers’ for Malacia

Signed from Feyenoord for around £13million four years ago, he has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford. The Manchester Evening News report that the Premier League heavyweights need to sell him for £3.22million to avoid a loss under the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) with the Red Devils willing to accept a lowball bid as they are "unlikely to inundated with offers."

A this stage, Malacia looks to have no long-term future in Manchester following a public back-and-forth with boss Ruben Amorim. In January, Amorim admitted he didn't believe the full-back could fit into his system.

He said: “A player like him is a full-back. He played with the national team outside and inside, but sometimes in this system, sometimes it's hard for him because he's not so offensive. He can play as one of the three defenders, if we have more possession and more control of the games. It's a really difficult context for him.”

Just days later upon returning to the Netherlands, Malacia aimed a cheeky dig back by declaring he was “finally playing good football again.”