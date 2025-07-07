The

Celtic have submitted a transfer enquiry for in-demand Napoli striker Giuseppe Ambrosini - with the Scottish champions reportedly looking into the conditions of a possible loan deal containing an option to buy.

The Italy Under-21 international is understood to be ‘keen’ on a move to Parkhead, according to Milan-based Sky Sports reporter Luca Bendoni.

However, the Hoops face stiff competition to land the youngster with a number of other Serie A clubs also interested. Ambrosini scored five times during a loan spell at second-tier Frosinone last term before returning to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona earlier this summer.

He is expected to leave the reigning Italian top-flight champions again in the near future after turning heads at the Under-21 European Championships in Slovakia where he netted a stunning free-kick against Germany in the quarter-finals.

Ambrosini has been with his boyhood club Napoli since the age of 10 but appears to be on the cusp of an exit with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

News of Celtic’s interest in his services came after the player had already given his blessing on a switch to Cagliari days beforehand. It seemed the Rossoblu were in pole position to land his signature, but that is no longer the case after Celtic made initial contact.

Bendoni wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Celtic have inquired about a potential loan + option deal for Napoli and Italy U21 striker, Giuseppe Ambrosini. Player keen on the move. Serie A sides also interested.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano leaked the photo of Kuhn and his agent Fabian Dingler on board a private jet earlier this afternoon, with the 25-year-old due to undergo a medical tomorrow before putting pen to paper.