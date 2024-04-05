Celtic Bars: 16 Celtic bars around the world to watch Sunday’s match against Rangers

Some of the best bars across the world to watch Celtic take on Rangers this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 15:01 BST

Celtic are renowned for having a worldwide fan base with pockets of fans found all across the world, meaning that it is always likely that you’ll be able to find somewhere to watch a game.

Sunday’s match at Ibrox will be a huge test for Brendan Rodgers’ side who will be looking to further strengthen their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

There will be no Celtic fans in the ground on Sunday, and with people making the most of the weather abroad at this time of year, we’ve put together a list of bars across the globe to watch Sunday’s fixture with fellow Celtic fans.

The Harp Bar in Paris will be showing Sunday’s derby fixture live with it also being the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club.

1. The Harp Bar

The Harp Bar in Paris will be showing Sunday’s derby fixture live with it also being the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club.

The Shamrock Irish pub is a favourite spot for Celtic fans to go and watch the Hoops whenever they are on holiday in Benidorm.

2. Shamrock Irish Pub

The Shamrock Irish pub is a favourite spot for Celtic fans to go and watch the Hoops whenever they are on holiday in Benidorm.

If you happen to be on a weekend break to Amsterdam and are a Celtic fan, look no further than Molly Malone's which is home to the Amsterdam CSC.

3. Molly Malone's

If you happen to be on a weekend break to Amsterdam and are a Celtic fan, look no further than Molly Malone's which is home to the Amsterdam CSC.

Jack Demsey’s in New York is the home of the Manhattan No1 CSC with Sunday’s derby clash being shown live.

4. Jack Demsey’s

Jack Demsey’s in New York is the home of the Manhattan No1 CSC with Sunday’s derby clash being shown live.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarsBrendan RodgersIbroxPeopleFood and Drink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.