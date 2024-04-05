Celtic Bars: 16 Celtic bars around the world to watch Sunday’s match against Rangers

Celtic are renowned for having a worldwide fan base with pockets of fans found all across the world, meaning that it is always likely that you’ll be able to find somewhere to watch a game.

Sunday’s match at Ibrox will be a huge test for Brendan Rodgers’ side who will be looking to further strengthen their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

There will be no Celtic fans in the ground on Sunday, and with people making the most of the weather abroad at this time of year, we’ve put together a list of bars across the globe to watch Sunday’s fixture with fellow Celtic fans.

1 . The Harp Bar The Harp Bar in Paris will be showing Sunday’s derby fixture live with it also being the home of the French Celtic Supporters Club.

2 . Shamrock Irish Pub The Shamrock Irish pub is a favourite spot for Celtic fans to go and watch the Hoops whenever they are on holiday in Benidorm.

3 . Molly Malone's If you happen to be on a weekend break to Amsterdam and are a Celtic fan, look no further than Molly Malone's which is home to the Amsterdam CSC.