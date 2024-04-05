Celtic Bars: 16 Celtic bars around the world to watch Sunday’s match against Rangers

Celtic are renowned for having a worldwide fan base with pockets of fans found all across the world, meaning that it is always likely that you’ll be able to find somewhere to watch a game.
Sunday’s match at Ibrox will be a huge test for Brendan Rodgers’ side who will be looking to further strengthen their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
There will be no Celtic fans in the ground on Sunday, and with people making the most of the weather abroad at this time of year, we’ve put together a list of bars across the globe to watch Sunday’s fixture with fellow Celtic fans.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.