Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is after a defender, it's claimed.

The Scottish Premiership made its return at the weekend after the international break.

Both Celtic and Rangers got back to winning ways - who will gain the edge over the other in the title race? A Celtic star claims to have 'converted' one of his friends from the Light Blues to the Hoops - meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers is thought to be interested in a former Chelsea academy graduate alongside Wolves.

Nicolas Kuhn says he has 'converted' Rangers-supporting agent to Celtic

Nicolas Kuhn has been doing more for Celtic than what his contributions on the pitch may suggest - he's also making additions to the Celtic fanbase. Recently, in a tongue-in-cheek interview, he claimed he had 'converted' his agent - former Rangers star Christian Nerlinger - over to the green side of Glasgow.

Speaking to Football Scotland, Kuhn said: "Not yet but in the beginning, he told me a lot about the game and I think now he's a Celtic fan! He played a big part of it [signing]. He told me a lot about Celtic and told me what a great club it is.

"Of course we have pressure but I have played already at Ajax and Bayern. They also want to win the league and every trophy there. I am looking forward to the game against Rangers a lot. I have heard a lot about the game already and now I am happy and hope to get a chance to play. My manager, he played for Rangers. Before I came here, he told me a lot about the match and how important it is to the people."

Celtic 'battling' to sign QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter

Celtic are in a 'battle' to sign QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter ahead of the summer transfer window - however, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Wolves are also thought to be in the race.

