Rangers vs Celtic referee and VAR officials confirmed as Willie Collum lands Ibrox role
John Beaton will take charge of Rangers vs Celtic at Ibrox this Sunday, the Scottish FA have confirmed. The announcement comes after the last derby at Parkhead was marred with controversy. Beaton will be the man in the middle on this occasion, with Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter named as his linesmen. Nick Walsh is in control of VAR with Frank Connor as his assistant. William Collum is the fourth official.
The match, which will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, sees the experienced Beaton tasked with handling what is sure to be another epic blockbuster showdown. He will be the centre of attention and his performance will almost certainly come under scrutiny.
The Old Firm remains one of the fiercest rivalries in world football and the stakes couldn't be higher ahead of this weekend. Brendan Rodgers' Hoops side can move four points clear of Philippe Clement's Gers in the Scottish Premiership title race if they emerge victorious, or the Light Blues can regain top spot with just one round of fixtures remaining before the split.
It will be Beaton's sixth time in charge of an Old Firm showdown and GlasgowWorld has analysed his previous five performances.
John Beaton's Old Firm derby record
Beaton's overall record in Rangers vs Celtic fixtures reads:
Celtic - (11 yellow cards, 0 red cards and 0 penalties against, 1 penalty for)
Rangers 1 Celtic 5 - 29/04/2017
Yellow cards: 4 (2 for Rangers - Halliday & Windass / 2 for Celtic - Lustig & Boyata)
Red cards: 0
Penalties awarded: 1 for Celtic (Myles Beerman challenge on Patrick Roberts)
Rangers 1 Celtic 0 - 29/12/2018
Yellow cards: 4 (1 for Rangers - Halliday / 3 for Celtic - Lustig, Ajer & Brown)
Red cards: 0
Penalties awarded: 0
Celtic 0 Rangers 2 - 17/10/2020
Yellow cards: 2 (2 for Celtic - Duffy & Brown / 2 for Rangers - Arfield & Morelos)
Red cards: 0
Penalties awarded: 0
Celtic 1 Rangers 1 - 01/05/2022
Yellow cards: 7 (3 for Celtic - Ralston, Bitton & Giakoumakis / 4 for Rangers - Goldson, Barisic, Diallo, Kent)
Red cards: 0
Penalties awarded: 0
Yellow cards: 2 (1 for Rangers - Jack / 1 for Celtic - Starfelt)
Red cards: 0
