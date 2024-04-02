James Tavernier of Rangers (L), stands at the penalty spot with Joe Hart of Celtic and match referee John Beaton

John Beaton will take charge of Rangers vs Celtic at Ibrox this Sunday, the Scottish FA have confirmed. The announcement comes after the last derby at Parkhead was marred with controversy. Beaton will be the man in the middle on this occasion, with Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter named as his linesmen. Nick Walsh is in control of VAR with Frank Connor as his assistant. William Collum is the fourth official.

The match, which will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, sees the experienced Beaton tasked with handling what is sure to be another epic blockbuster showdown. He will be the centre of attention and his performance will almost certainly come under scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Firm remains one of the fiercest rivalries in world football and the stakes couldn't be higher ahead of this weekend. Brendan Rodgers' Hoops side can move four points clear of Philippe Clement's Gers in the Scottish Premiership title race if they emerge victorious, or the Light Blues can regain top spot with just one round of fixtures remaining before the split.

It will be Beaton's sixth time in charge of an Old Firm showdown and GlasgowWorld has analysed his previous five performances.

John Beaton's Old Firm derby record

Beaton's overall record in Rangers vs Celtic fixtures reads:

Celtic - (11 yellow cards, 0 red cards and 0 penalties against, 1 penalty for)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers - (10 yellow cards, 0 red cards and 1 penalty against, 0 penalties for)

Rangers 1 Celtic 5 - 29/04/2017

Yellow cards: 4 (2 for Rangers - Halliday & Windass / 2 for Celtic - Lustig & Boyata)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 1 for Celtic (Myles Beerman challenge on Patrick Roberts)

Rangers 1 Celtic 0 - 29/12/2018

Yellow cards: 4 (1 for Rangers - Halliday / 3 for Celtic - Lustig, Ajer & Brown)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 0

Celtic 0 Rangers 2 - 17/10/2020

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow cards: 2 (2 for Celtic - Duffy & Brown / 2 for Rangers - Arfield & Morelos)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 0

Celtic 1 Rangers 1 - 01/05/2022

Yellow cards: 7 (3 for Celtic - Ralston, Bitton & Giakoumakis / 4 for Rangers - Goldson, Barisic, Diallo, Kent)

Red cards: 0

Penalties awarded: 0

Yellow cards: 2 (1 for Rangers - Jack / 1 for Celtic - Starfelt)

Red cards: 0