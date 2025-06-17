There have been reports of Leeds United and Sunderland interest in a Celtic star.

The Celtic board’s stance on interest from Leeds United and Sunderland in a top star has been addressed.

With successes like back to back doubles plus Champions League interest, Brendan Rodgers’ side were always going to be the subject of exit speculation. Nicolas Kuhn is one player who fits that bill with reports suggesting that RB Leipzig could be set to launch a bid to try and bring him back to the Bundesliga. Another man in the middle of it currently is Cameron Carter Vickers, who has been a rock at the back since signing from Tottenham Hotspur in the era of Ange Postecoglou.

Over the weekend, Premier League newcomers Leeds Untied and Sunderland were linked with moves for the American international. In new claims shared via the Daily Record, they are believed to be puzzled over the talk of a bidding war about to break out, despite both of those clubs seeking reinforcement at the back.

Celtic stance on Leeds United and Sunderland interest

It’s claimed: “Both clubs are gearing up for a return to the English top flight and are understood to be in the market for key defensive recruitments with the transfer window reopen for the summer. Record Sport understands there has been no contact made with the Parkhead club and that manager Brendan Rodgers is unaware of any moves to deprive him of his star centre half before the start of the coming campaign.

“The Celtic board are also believed to be somewhat bemused by reports of an imminent bidding war for Carter-Vickers who has provided a rock like presence at the heart of a championship winning defence since moving north from London four years ago.

“His advisers declined to comment when approached by Record Sport but Carter-Vickers is believed to be happy and settled in Scotland and has four more years left to run on his current contract.”

Why Cameron Carter Vickers is so important to Celtic

Back in December after a hard fought 1-0 win away at Aberdeen, the importance of Carter Vickers was on full display, as ex Celtic boss Neil Lennon told Sky Sports: “You can’t take him for granted. He’s so consistent, and in his absence, you really feel it when he’s not there. He’s so calm even in the way he speaks; he gets on with the job, and he’s a manager’s dream.

“[Carter-] Vickers on the right, Trusty on the left – they’re both athletic and defend really well. He’s come up with a massive block there – I do believe Sokler should have scored it – and it’s a good partnership not just domestically but in Europe as well.”

Ex Celtic star Jonny Hayes added: “You see Cameron [Carter-Vickers] and Auston [Trusty] leading the rest of the team, and it inspires the rest of the team and makes attacking players want to run back and help their defenders out. It makes midfielders want to put in blocks as much as defenders. It’s that fighting spirit that every successful team will have.”