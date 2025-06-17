Rangers and Celtic were both mentioned as in the running for a highly sought-after free agent this summer, as well more than 20 other clubs.

Celtic and Rangers’ have been linked to the exciting free agent Kwame Poku is an interesting one to keep tabs on as multiple clubs have thrown their hat into the ring to sign him this summer.

Both Glasgow sides are on the market for new attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 season. New Rangers manager Russell Martin is said to be fan of Poku, who is weighing up his options as he prepares for a new journey after leaving Peterborough United.

Rangers set to win race for target

A recent update reported that Poku and his agent are ‘considering’ all avenues as they prepare to enter discussions with rival clubs, after links to Rangers and Celtic. Now, Ipswich Town have entered the picture. According to Football League World, the recently relegated Tractor Boys are keeping tabs on Poku as they eye their way back up to the Premier League. Now it’s claimed by TeamTalk that Rangers are “believing they have won the race for the in-demand winger.”

The winger was a standout star in an otherwise tricky season for Peterborough last season. He scored 12 goals and contributed a further eight assists in just 27 League One appearances. Ipswich are just another club added to the fleet of teams keen on Poku. Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry recently claimed that as many as 26 clubs are currently in talks over signing the 23-year-old this summer.

“Kwame’s out of contract and to my knowledge he’s speaking to 26 clubs, home and abroad, and he’ll go wherever he wants to go,” Fry told Mail Sport (via Daily Record). “I spoke to him on Friday morning but he’s not decided where he wants to go at the minute. He’s such an exciting player. Wherever he goes, he’ll be a fans’ favourite.”

Celtic ace in talks over summer exit

While Celtic are looking to bring in new signings to improve their squad this summer, they are also looking to make room by offloading a number of fringe players. Maik Nawrocki is one of the names on the outgoing list, amid links with a return to his native Poland. Nawrocki, who made just five appearances in all competitions for Celtic last season, has been ‘given the option’ to return to the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top division. The defender signed from Legia Warsaw in 2023 and now, rivals Pogoń Szczecin are looking to bring him back to home soil.

Tan Kesler, the club’s managing director, has confirmed in a blunt statement that conversations between Pogoń Szczecin and Nawrocki have started to get underway. “We talked to Maik Nawrocki from Celtic,” Kesler said (via Transfery).

Celtic are ‘ready’ to party ways with Nawrocki this summer after reportedly giving him time during the winter to assess his options ahead of a permanent move away from Parkhead.