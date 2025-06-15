Sunderland and Leeds United could look to sign the defender shining at Celtic.

A report has linked a Celtic star with a big money move to the Premier League at Leeds United or Sunderland.

Cameron Carter Vickers has been a stalwart for the Premiership champions since initially arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and making that move permanent. He has held down the right sided centre back role consistent and is a key player for boss Brendan Rodgers, with his type of form bound to attract interest.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has now claimed that alongside West Ham United, Leeds United and Sunderland are believed to hold an interest. Owned by the same 49ers Enterprises that have recently completed a takeover at Rangers, it’s Leeds United who are believed to take the most liking to bringing Carter Vickers into that structure but Sunderland interest remains. A big bid could be needed though in line with the type of fees Celtic received for Kieran Tierney, Jota and Matt O’Riley in the £25m region.

Leeds United and Sunderland have transfer interest in Celtic star

He told 67 Hail Hail: “There’s a lot of interest in Cameron Carter-Vickers. He’s had an exceptional few years. And I know that Ipswich looked closely last summer and they did have the funding. The player is very happy at Parkhead but is he ready to return to the Premier League? I think he might be from what I’m told. I think there’s a real chance that the newly promoted teams in the Premier League, the Leeds and Sunderlands of this world, getting someone like him.

“I think there’s a good three or four Premier League clubs, from what I’m told, who hold a serious interest in him and I think Celtic might be up against it keeping him. As we know, every player has his price in this Celtic squad. And I think there’s a real danger that Carter-Vickers leaves. That won’t go down well, but Celtic could probably get good money for him. What would he cost, £25-30m to sell him?

“That’s a lot of money for a centre-half at the moment. And I think there is s a real chance that he is not at Celtic come the start of September. Leeds like him a lot, and Sunderland. I know that he was on West Ham’s radar as well. To be fair, he’s got three, four, even five (clubs interested).

What Brendan Rodgers has said about Celtic star

“He’s got quite a lot of interest there because he’s not, Premier League wise, on huge wages. He’s not a massive amount to buy and you’re getting a player who’s had a brilliant Champions League campaign.”

Speaking previously of the American international defender in the winter when he was linked with making a move to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, Rodgers said: “Listen, I haven't seen anything of that, to be honest. I suspect there will be interest in all our players and lots of gossip and speculation going about. But no, I think our idea is to improve our squad.”