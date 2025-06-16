A Celtic star is possibly set to be the subject of a big bid from abroad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are set to be battening down the hatches over a key star as clubs abroad circle over a big bid.

The Hoops have been linked with a plethora of players so far as the transfer window officially opens for business. That usually means a flurry of deals that are in the pipeline can now be green lit for good and clubs may also begin to ramp up their official advances for targets high up their wanted board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Kuhn had a breakout season last term at Celtic after arriving 18 months ago from Rapid Vienna. He improved domestically and netted in the Champions League against a German duo, former clubs RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. That has not gone unnoticed as now big money could be thrown about.

Nicolas Kuhn Celtic transfer latest

According to the Scottish Sun, the winger is “a £15million summer target for former club RB Leipzig” this transfer window, and “the German giants are weighing up a megabucks bid for the Celtic winger.” He spent three years with Leizpig as a youngster and netted twice against them as Brendan Rodgers’ side secured a priceless win that helped them out of the league phase in the Champions League.

Kuhn would stand to make the club a bumper fee and follow in line with the likes of Jota, Matt O’Riley and Kieran Tierney who have all done similar in recent seasons. The report adds “It’s understood several Bundesliga clubs are watching him but Leipzig want attacking reinforcements after finishing seventh last season” plus “Celtic wouldn’t want to lose Kuhn but the prospect of a return to the Bundesliga could appeal.”

What Brendan Rodgers has said about Nicolas Kuhn

The boss is a big fan of the Celtic winger, backing him even when his form dipped in the spring. He said at the time when asked if Kuhn was enduring a difficult moment: “Yeah, it is. But Nicolas has got fantastic ability, he’s a good guy and probably one of those players coming off the back of this with the most games he’s ever played, the most intensity he’s played in, the most goals he’s scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it’s been a really, really long season for the likes of him, and he’s been outstanding for us. But yeah, listen, my priority is always the players. I’m always there to give them support, to give them the little jolt that they need, to put an arm around them and protect them when it’s needed. But nah, listen, he’s done fantastic for us and I want him and the others to finish the season really strong and then they can go into the summer and feel good about themselves.”

Currently on the flanks, Kuhn is one of Celtic’s main options alongside Daizen Maeda when it comes to goals and assists. James Forrest is still capable of big moments but is entering the twilight of his career while Jota is out injured long term and Yang has proven inconsistent since arriving at the club.