Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been one of the signings of the season in the Scottish Premiership this term and his transfer value has rapidly increased due to his immense form between the posts in recent months.

The ex-Stoke City and Crystal Palace shot-stopper arrived at Ibrox on a free transfer in the summer - establishing himself as the immediate successor to club legend Allan McCregor, who hung up his gloves at the end of last season.

Butland is thriving at Ibrox this season - he has made 39 appearances across all competitions for the Glasgow giants, keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding 29 goals.

The 30-year-old has emerged as an outside contender for an England callup for the first time in over six years, according to goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetson.

Potential involvement with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will likely thrust Butland back onto the radar of a number of England’s top-tier clubs - which would allow Rangers the chance to make a huge profit on their goalkeeper if he was to depart.

Butland is an important part of Rangers’ team and is under contract until the summer of 2027. Philippe Clement would be reluctant to part ways with the goalkeeper who has played such a major role in the team’s success and Football Insider understands that if Butland was to leave it would likely take a club-record bid.

The outlet understands that Butland is valued between £10-15m by the Ibrox club - which would represent a huge profit after his free arrival.

Rangers’ current record sale is Alan Hutton’s £9m move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in January 2008. Prior to that the club’s most expensive sale was fellow defender and future manager Giovanni Van Bronkhorst - who also moved to London to join Arsenal for £8.5m back in 2000.