One of Celtic's top transfer targets is enjoying a season to remember in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is believed to be in the market for a striker to strengthen his team in the final few days of the January transfer window.

One player who has reportedly caught the eye of the ex-Leicester City boss is North Macedonian ace Bojan Miovski. The 24-year-old forward has thrived at Aberdeen this season - scoring a sensational 16 goals in all competitions, including nine strikes in the league.

Miovski has proven himself to be an asset for The Dons since his arrival in 2022 and this season’s goal tally is just two short of the 18 strikes that he registered in all competitions last term.

The 6ft2 striker won plenty of plaudits in his debut campaign as he fired Barry Robson’s side to Europe with a string of excellent performances. But his teammate Nicky Devlin now believes that Miovski’s game has hit another level, claiming that he was particularly impressed with the striker’s performances in European competitions.

Devlin said: “I’ll whisper it until the end of January, mind you, but he’s a top, top player.

“For me, the first I really noticed it was in the European games because he was one of the players who didn’t look out of place at all no matter who we were playing against.

“That’s testament to him and he’s become the main striker for his national team now. So I definitely think he’s kicked on again this season.

“Last year he was good as well, but he’s taken it to a new level this year. He likes being the main man, that’s a striker’s thing and it’s no bad thing because he works so hard.”

The Press and Journal have suggested that Celtic are one of the frontrunners to make a move for Miovski in the January transfer window, while the outlet also states that a number of Italian teams are watching him closely.

Manager Barry Robson is determined to keep hold of the striker this winter and his recent comments suggest that the club is in no rush to sell Miovski, who is contract with the Dons until at least 2026.

He told BeinSports: “What you have got to remember, everybody thinks that he wants to go and someone is going to offer this – he is in a really good moment in his career and you don’t want to jump too quickly. It’s a really important time for him and he is developing and getting better.