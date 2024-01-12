Celtic dealt transfer blow as striker 'satisfied' at current club

Brendan Rodgers is yet to make his first signing of the January transfer window.

It may not feel for some like the January transfer window has been open long but we are already almost two full weeks into the month.

Needless to say it has not been the busiest window so far for either Celtic or Rangers with the Hoops yet to bring in any new faces and Rangers' only arrival being Wolves' striker Fabio Silva who came in on loan at the start of the month. The Hoops are set to return to action against Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup a week on Sunday and supporters will be hoping to see at least one or maybe more arrivals before then.

Although there haven't been any finalised deals there has been no shortage of rumours doing the rounds and one of the earliest of the window is starting to look increasingly unlikely. Celtic were linked with Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski towards the end of December but talk of him switching Pittodrie for Celtic Park this month has cooled down over the past two weeks.

Now, the North Macedonian forward has spoken publicly for the first time about the rumours which have also seen him linked with English Championship side Southampton. Based on his comments, it looks even less likely that a move will happen this month.

As first reported by the Press & Journal, Miovski said: “I still have two-and-a-half years of contract with Aberdeen, and to be honest I feel great. Everything that is speculated and written about me is normal, because when you show good form and score goals, you are always watched by bigger clubs.

“I have been in Aberdeen for a year-and-a-half and I am very satisfied – and I also hope that the people in Aberdeen are happy with me, too. So far, I have scored 33 goals for the club.”

