A look at what has been said after Celtic’s latest cup triumph in Glasgow

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has heaped special praise on key players Kyogo Furuhashi and Callum McGregor after their Viaplay Cup final win over Rangers. The Hoops beat their rivals 2-1 at Hampden Park.

They have now won the Scottish League Cup two years in a row. Kyogo scored his first goal in the game during the first-half to help his side go into the interval a goal to the good.

The Japan international then made it 2-0 just after half-time. Rangers managed to pull a goal back through striker Alfredo Morelos but weren’t able to find an equaliser.

Postecoglou has said he feels relief after Celtic held on for the win and has said, as per Viaplay: “The overwhelming feeling is relief. You know what it means to the football club, the staff and especially the supporters. You carry that burden throughout the whole 95 minutes. When the final whistle goes it is just relief that you have got the job done.”

He also hailed Kyogo after his brace: “The measure of footballers at this club is how you perform in the big games. That’s two finals where he has scored goals. He has been fantastic since the day he walked into the building. Every day he works hard. That’s not much of him but he’s a handful out there! He was fantastic today.”

Postecoglou: “They have had to be resiliant. They understand what it means to play for this football club. We’ve got some outstanding leaders, Callum McGregor is an outstanding leader. When you have got guys like that, the rest will follow. There is others in there (too), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Joe Hart. We played some fantastic football.”