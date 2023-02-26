A look ahead to the Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers

Sir Kenny Dalglish has tipped Celtic to ‘sneak’ past Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final. The Glasgow pair are in action at Hampden Park as they both look to pick up some silverware.

Ange Postecoglou’s side hold the advantage in terms of league position over their bitter rivals. They are currently nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Anything can happen in a final though as both teams have found out in the past. Dalglish, who played for Celtic during his playing days, has backed his former club to win in his Sunday Post column: “There could be a surprise package somewhere. Someone may well emerge a hero, someone we are least likely to expect.

“Both teams are in good form. They are unbeaten in 2023, and the only points they’ve dropped in the Premiership was in the 2-2 draw at Ibrox. Right now, it’s so hard to choose a winner. It is so hard to predict, you’d be as well to flip a coin!

“Celtic are the holders, and I think they may well sneak it. However, Rangers were underdogs the last time the sides met at Hampden, and they put on a really strong performance to upset the odds.

“Overall, however, I can’t see Callum McGregor not being the man holding the trophy aloft this evening, the first silverware towards the coveted Treble. For Rangers, that would be a serious blow, but one they could still recover from.”

Celtic are the current holders after they beat Hibernian in the final last year. They fell behind after Paul Hanlon’s goal early in the second-half but turned the game around in the second-half after Kyogo Furuhashi’s brace.