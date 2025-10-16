The Dundee boss will return that hospitality when the Hoops visit Dens Park on Sunday

Dundee manager Steven Pressley has revealed how Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers welcomed him with open arms to the club’s Lennoxtown training centre when he was out of management.

And the Dark Blues gaffer is looking forward to returning that hospitality at Dens Park when the Hoops come calling on Sunday on league duty.

Hearts legend Pressley opened up on the time he reached out to Rodgers to ask if he could attend a training session and learn from the Northern Irishman at close quarters.

Rodgers granted his request and Pressley can’t wait to catch up with the Parkhead boss this weekend, with the caveat that the points remain in Tayside.

Dundee haven’t beaten Celtic on home soil in 37 years, though, but the former Head of Development at Premier League outfit Brentford is keen to find out how his 11th-placed side fare against the best team in the country.

He stated: “I went to visit Brendan when he was at Celtic and I was out of management at the time. I went in and spent a day with him. It was very good and he makes you feel welcome. I appreciated that.

“I really enjoyed it and I picked up a few things. That is one of his many strengths, that he is very accommodating to managers who are young and aspiring or out of the game. He understands how hard a job it is and so he opens doors for people.

“I haven’t seen him for some time. I have never come up against him before. It excites me of course to come up against another top manager. He is a vastly experienced manager with a stellar record at Celtic. I enjoy pitting my wits against Brendan and these types of managers.”

Dundee boss recalls shadowing David Moyes and Steve McClaren abroad

It’s not the first time Pressley has utilised his contacts book to seek some fresh ideas from other managers as he aims to keep evolving as a coach. He recalled previous visits to Spain and Israel in recent years.

“I try to be like Brendan because I know how difficult it can be when you lose your job or you are out of football,” he added. “I reached out to him about going in for the day and it is something that I have always done.

“I went to Spain and spent a week with David Moyes when he was at Real Sociedad. I spent five days with Steve McClaren out in Israel when he was assistant to Jordi Cruyff (at Maccabi Tel Aviv). I have gone on my travels in my time out.”