Latest injury and team news ahead of Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday

Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action on Sunday lunchtime as they travel north to the City of Discovery to face Dundee at Dens Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ side haven’t been firing on all cylinders this season and left it late to grind out a 3-2 win over Motherwell prior to the international break thanks to Daizen Maeda’s stoppage-time header.

The trip to Tayside begins a hectic run of seven matches across three different competitions for the Hoops before the final international break of the year.

As for the hosts, Steven Pressley’s men are currently struggling down in 11th place after collecting just six points from their opening eight league games. The Dark Blues have suffered from a confidence crisis, which crept back in during the 4-0 loss to Aberdeen last time out.

It will take a massive performance from the Dees to secure a positive result, even amid Celtic’s recent inconsistencies.

GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the game in Tayside this weekend.

Daizen Maeda (Celtic) - DOUBT

An unused sub in the 2-2 draw with Paraguay and forced to pull out of the Japan squad because of a leg injury. Will have to undergo several fitness tests and faces a race against the clock.

Simon Murray (Dundee) - DOUBT

The talismanic skipper picked up a hamstring issue against Aberdeen, which he is struggling to recover from in time for Sunday.

Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - AVAILABLE

Canadian right-back is back in full training and in contention for the first time in almost two months after recovering from a hamstring injury ahead of scheduled.

Billy Koumetio (Dundee) - DOUBT

Sat out of the Aberdeen game with a knock and could still be rated doubtful for this game.

Jota (Celtic) - OUT

ACL long-term absentee continues to crack on with his rehabilitation back in Portugal. Won’t be available until the turn of the year.

Jon McCracken (Dundee) - DOUBT

A finger injury sustained in training has raised concerns over the Dundee No.1’s fitness. Rated touch and go with a return to training likely later in the week.