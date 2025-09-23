The Hoops boss moved to switch the focus away from the narrative around the Parkhead club

Brendan Rodgers has been told he played a blinder by aiming a dig towards Rangers’ previous interim management team in his press conference last week.

The Celtic boss moved to switch the focus away from the narrative around the Parkhead club at the moment by offering his support to Rangers boss Russell Martin before taking a swipe at Barry Ferguson, Billy Dodds and Neil McCann for commenting on their current situation in the media despite being in post just a few months ago.

There has been fan unrest towards the board at Celtic since the summer transfer window close and protests have been carried out by various supporters groups to air their feelings on the club’s recruitment.

Across the city, Rangers have been in turmoil with fans having lost all faith in head coach Martin following their worst start to a domestic season in 47 years.

Boyd reckons it was a “stroke of genius” from Rodgers.

Asked on Scottish Sun's Go Ballistic podcast if he was surprised by the comments, Boyd said: “No, because you say about having more faces than Big Ben. That's exactly what Brendan did on Friday in his presser.

“Nobody came out at the weekend talking about the Celtic board, he didn't have to answer any questions about that. He just flipped the whole thing around. And now, everybody is saying about Barry Ferguson.”

Boyd was in agreement that it was a “clever” move from Rodgers, admitting: “100 per cent. You play the game. That's what top managers do.

“Everybody is going to say he was having a go at the old Rangers management team, which he was. But it was a stroke of genius from Brendan Rodgers in terms of 'I'm shifting this away from Celtic altogether.”

Boyd puts up defence for Barry Ferguson and co

The former Ibrox hitman also defended his old teammate Ferguson and his backroom staff from the tail end of last season.

He added: “Barry is on the radio, he has got his column. If you're asked questions then you need to answer them. If you don't, there's no point getting paid to do it. Billy Dodds is the same, Neil McCann as well.

“Let's not be kidded. You can't make up anything and say 'Rangers are playing well, they've just not been lucky'. They've not been good.”