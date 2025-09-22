A look at every Scottish Premiership side’s winnings from the competition

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Rangers and Celtic prepare to face each other in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, SPFL Mediawatch have revealed every team’s winnings in prize-money thus far.

Rangers booked their place at Hampden by defeating Hibs 2-0 at Ibrox in what was a much-needed win for Russell Martin. It was a shaky start for the home side as Martin Boyle looked to have opened the scoring for The Hibees, but was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up after a VAR review. After the lucky escape, first half goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski were enough to see The Gers through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the city, Celtic beat Partick Thistle with consummate ease at Firhill as The Hoops put four past the Championship side. Goals from Yang Hyun-jun, Liam Scales, Sebastian Tounetki and Luke McCowan sent the travelling fans home happy. As for the hosts, the quarter finals was just a step too far but they did manage to accumulate £130,805 from their impressive cup run.

Elsewhere, St Mirren won on penalties yet again to secure their place at Hampden. The Buddies have now beaten both Hearts and Kilmarnock from spot-kicks in the competition. Meanwhile, Motherwell defeated Aberdeen at Pittodrie thanks to a Regan Charles-Cook goal.

After an action-packed weekend, here’s a look at how much prize-money each Scottish Premiership club has earned so far from the League Cup.

Rangers and Celtic top prize-winning charts

=1.Celtic - £240,000

=1. Rangers - £240,000

3. Motherwell - £228,805

4. St Mirren - £201,648

=5. Aberdeen - £130,446

=5. Hibernian - £130,446

7. Kilmarnock - £121,648

8. Hearts - £96,805

9. Falkirk - £90,459

10. Livingston - £78,805

11. Dundee Utd - £60,446

12. Dundee - £34,359

Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic have earned the most money from the Premier Sports Cup this season, while Motherwell and St Mirren are the ‘best of the rest’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a horrendous first round, Dundee earned the least money this season. The Dees lost to Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic in the Group phase in a humiliating early exit. As for Hearts, there only defeat all season came in the defeat to St Mirren on penalties. Aberdeen and Hibs sit joint fifth after their quarter-final exits.

First opportunity of silverware for Old Firm

While both Rangers and Celtic have had underwhelming starts to the season, everything could change with an early trophy. Celtic came out on top after penalties last season after one of the most entertaining finals in recent memory.

As it looks as if Brendan Rodgers will be leaving the club at the end of the season, the League Cup is the first step in bowing out with a treble. For Russell Martin, it could be the catalyst to turn things around at Ibrox. Also, neither Motherwell nor St Mirren should be overlooked, both sides have already drawn with Rangers season, while The Saints only narrowly lost out to Celtic 1-0 on the opening day of the season. With it all to play for, the semi-finals will take place at Hampden on the weekend of November 1st/2nd.