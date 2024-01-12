Celtic boss 'can go higher again' as SPFL icon tips Brendan Rodgers to move on

Stephen Dobbie admits the Celtic manager has always been on the end of the phone to pass on advice

Stephen Dobbie's talent as a coach was first spotted by Northern Ireland's greatest ever goal scorer David Healy - and when he ever needs advice he can always pick up the phone to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Hibs and Queen of the South legend, who scored an incredible 166 goals in 283 appearances for the Dumfries club, contacted Rodgers in April last year to pick his brains after being installed as interim boss at EFL League One side Blackpool following Mick McCarthy's departure.

And the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager's expertise has helped Dobbie during his time at the Seasiders in his current role as Development coach. The 41-year-old prolific striker, who enjoyed a long a fruitful career before hanging up his boots at the age of 39, has aspirations of becoming a top manager in his own right and insists he couldn't have asked for a better mentor than Rodgers, having previously worked with him at Swansea City.

Recalling his decision to accept the caretaker role at Blackpool, Dobbie stated: "He (Rodgers) was my first call. I asked him what he thought, how should I approach it and that kind of thing. Anything I ever need coaching-wise, Brendan's always been at the end of the phone for me, which is fantastic. He's brilliant and that's testament to the kind of guy he is."

Rodgers left Celtic for a return to the Premier League with Leicester City at the end of his first spell and while he insists that the only way he will leave the Scottish champion again is if he gets sacked, Dobbie is confident his old boss will manage in the top-flight of English football again in the future.

Speaking after taking part in his own testimonial at Queen of the South against a Scotland Select side at Palmerston Park, Dobbie admitted: "When he came in at Swansea I think he'd had the sack from Reading. He changed the whole dynamic of the club and obviously where we got to was brilliant. It's no surprise to me he went on to Liverpool. I believe he'll go even higher again than Celtic. "He knows a lot about football, especially the little details. Obviously I was a striker and he ended up putting me back into number 10 because he just knew how to get the best out of me and each individual player."

Dobbie, who began his playing career at Rangers, rates the Northern Irishman alongside one of football's most outspoken and interesting characters Ian Holloway as the best managers he's worked with in terms of man management and is determined to utilise their knowledge when he eventually decides to step into management full-time.