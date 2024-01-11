Former Celtic star signs new deal with Scottish Premiership rivals

Kilmarnock have signed up the ex Dundee United, Aberdeen and Hearts winger on a fresh contract.

Despite a flurry of transfer talk around both Celtic and Rangers, it hasn't been a busy January transfer window for either of the Glasgow giants so far.

The Ibrox club moved quickly to add Wolves striker Fabios Silva on loan and the Hoops are understood to be closing in on forward Nicolas Kühn from Rapid Wien. Apart from that, there hasn't been much movement around either of the Premiership title contenders.

However, several of the other top flight clubs have been busy getting business done including Kilmarnock who have just signed up a former Celtic player on a new contract. Gary MacKay-Steven joined the Ayrshire outfit earlier this season on a short-term deal which they have now extended until the end of the current campaign.

The former Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United man, who was twice capped by the Scotland men's national team, first arrived at Rugby Park late in 2023 having worked under manager current Killie boss Derek McInnes during his time at Pittodrie. The 33-year old made four appearances for the club over the festive period.

The one time Liverpool academy player spent two and a half seasons at Celtic Park, arriving from Dundee United in 2015. He made 62 appearances and scored ten goals during that period but never quite hit the heights that many supporters had hoped for.