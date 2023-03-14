The latest Rangers transfer news stories and Celtic headlines following the two Glasgow clubs being drawn against each other in the Scottish Cup semi finals.

There will be an Old Firm derby in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup once again after Celtic and Rangers were drawn against each other with the winner to face either Inverness CT or Falkirk.

Meanwhile, both clubs are back in league action this weekend with Rangers travelling to Fir Pak to face Motherwell and Celtic hosting Hibs at Parkhead. Away from the action on the pitch, Ange Postecoglou has been compared to one of the greatest managers of all time by a former Celtic and Arsenal star while one of the many Rangers players who are set to be out of contract this summer has spoken about his future. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines on Tuesday, March 14:

Celtic boss is ‘a modern day version’ of Man Utd legend says former Arsenal star

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been compared to the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson by former Celtic and Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas. Writing for the Scottish Daily Express, the pundit said: “Ange Postecoglou is a modern-day version of Sir Alex Ferguson. He is just a relentless winner. Ange is so simplistic.

“He has an incredible motivational side. We know he doesn’t speak to his players a lot. He talks to them individually on the training pitch but not really off it, but is remarkable how tough he has made this Celtic team both physically and mentally. You never really saw Ange over-praising his players. He just gets on with it and moves on to the next challenge.

“It was like Sir Alex after he had led Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup against Rangers. He ranted and raved on the pitch saying the performance was a disgrace although they lifted the cup Willie Miller and Alex McLeish were the only players to get pass marks. Ange is just like that. He treats them to keep them keen. This manager has a style and has really got something special going at Celtic.”

Morelos tells Rangers ‘the truth’ about Sevilla links

Per a report from the Daily Record, Alfredo Morelos has told Rangers he hasn’t penned a pre-contract with Sevilla despite reports coming out of the Spanish press. The Colombian is out of contract in the summer, along with a host of other Ibrox first team stars, and it is claimed that Michael Beale is yet to sit down with him to discuss his future.