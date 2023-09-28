Centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nat Phillips are both making steady progress in their recovery from injuries.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be re-joining first-team training - but indicated he won’t be fit and available to start until after the international break at the earliest.

The United States international has been sidelined since mid-August after being forced off with a hamstring problem during the Hoops’ 3-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie in what was viewed as a devastating early-season blow for the reigning champions.

Rodgers insists the former Tottenham centre-back is making positive strides in his recovery, but is still some way off from making a return to competitive action.

He also delivered an update on the condition of Liverpool loanee Nathaniel Phillips, who won’t be rushed back after suffering an ankle knock on his debut for the club against Dundee.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference ahead of a trip to face Motherwell this weekend, Rodgers said: “Well we’ve got Cam who’s coming back in to re-join the training group, but he’s not going to be ready until after the international break I would suspect.

“Nat Phillips we are keeping an eye on, he has rejoined the group but we just have to make sure with his ankle. But that looks much better. Hopefully (he will be back) for the weekend. No-one else who has been out injured will be back.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers insists Celtic have put a succession plan in place for goalkeeper Joe Hart - in the final year of his contract - just like the rest of the first-team squad.

With the 36-year-old veteran stopper’s future unclear after coming in for plenty of criticism so far this season, the Hoops could be in the market for a new No.1 in January or next summer.

Rodgers admitted: “There’s a plan in place for not only Joe, but throughout the squad. You always have to play forward. But currently at this moment, Joe... I thought he was unfortunate to get sent off last weekend. I think what doesn’t get highlighted is he made a great save for us at 0-0 before that.

