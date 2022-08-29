The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday.

Both Celtic and Rangers picked up wins in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend.

The Hoops thrashed Dundee United 9-0 away on Sunday afternoon.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side comfortably beat Ross County 4-0 at home on Saturday.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Postecoglou on transfers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hasn’t ruled out more signings between now and the end of the transfer window.

It has been a busy summer so far for his side.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: ”We will stay alert if the right opportunity comes along.

“It’ll depend maybe on a couple of outgoings as well.

“Then we’ll move, if not what we have done so far has been a good window for us.”

Linked player to join new club

Celtic-linked Edouard Michut is joining Sunderland from PSG.

Sky Sports reported in July that he was on Postecoglou’s radar.

The youngster has now decided to move to the Championship, despite Alex Neil leaving the Black Cats for Stoke City.

As per The Athletic, the midfielder has ‘agreed’ a switch to the Stadium of Light.

Rangers eye new signing

Rangers are reportedly keen on Chelsea playmaker Ross Barkley.

The former Everton man has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and isn’t in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, the Gers will ‘look’ into a potential deal to lure him to Ibrox.

Fresh contract for youngster

Adam Devine is believed to be in line for a new contract with Rangers.

The right-back, 19, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.