Celtic have splashed the cash on plenty of players in the past - - with stars both past and present making up a formidable line-up

The bargain bin can provide a gem - but Celtic have a history of digging deep into their pockets for talent.

Player-trading models are all the rage in the modern game, with the current Premiership champions all-in on their fit. They buy low as possible and sell high, with Jota making them close to £20m in profit last summer a clear show of the game at work.

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, big money was being splashed on players from down south and abroad. Some were flops fans would struggle to utter the names of, others have made themselves club heroes.

Closer to today, big money and record fees have been spent, with mixed returns on their investments.

Using Football Transfers as a metric, we use a 4-4-2 formation to work out the most expensive possible Celtic. The only stipulation of this is a player's position move can't be more than one space forward or back, for example, Arne Engels could not play up front.

The total value of our XI comes in at an approximate value of £78.5m. Let's take a look at who is where:

GK: Vasilis Barkas (£4.5m)

Greek goalkeeper joined from AEK Athens and cost £281,000 per league game. Had his contract ripped up and moved to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

RB: Rafael Scheidt (£5m)

Brazilian defender was a big money arrival in 1999, playing a handful of games, and needing Celtic to pay off the rest of his contract as he no longer met UK work permits by the time he left permanently in 2002. The Guardian claimed Scheidt was the second worst transfer in the history of football in an article in 2001.

CB: Christopher Jullien (£7m)

Remembered fondly through his League Cup final winner in 2019, but his £850k exit fee was a fraction of the £7m Celtic paid Toulouse.

CB: Jozo Simunovic (£5.5m)

Defender joined for a fee claimed to be towards £5.5m. Injuries plagued him before an exit in 2020 and spent over a year afterwards out of football before joining HNK Gorica.

LB: Joos Valgaeren (£4.8m)

Defender was an instant success after winning a domestic treble. Released on a free transfer in 2005 after five years at the club in which he made over 100 appearances.

RW: Jota £8.4m (2025)

A real success story. Signed for a claimed fee of £6.5m after a loan move from Benfica, and sold for £25m to Al Ittihad a year later. Now back at Parkhead after an ill-fated spell with French side Rennes.

CM: Arne Engels (£11m)

A club record signing from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg last summer, the Belgian international has had a mixed start to his Hoops career so far.

CM: Eyal Berkovic (£5.75m)

Signed in 1999 after a stormy end to time at West Ham involving John Hartson. Struggled to win over fans before leaving for Man City two years later.

LW: Odsonne Edouard (£10m)

Shifting the record breaker out to the left. An impressive stint on loan from PSG sparked a move to sign him for £10. Left in a Crystal Palace deal that has potential to hit £18.5m.

ST: Adam Idah (£9m)

Snapped up from Norwich City after impressing on loan during the second half of last season, it’s fair to say the Republic of Ireland international has flattered to deceive this season and is struggling to live up to his hefty price tag.

ST: John Hartson (£7.5m)

Hopefully won't fight with his attacking midfield teammate. Another club legend who made his big fee worth the while.