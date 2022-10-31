Celtic ‘bracing’ themselves for interest in defender as Rangers dealt injury blows

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday

Celtic and Rangers both picked up wins over the weekend in the Scottish Premiership. The Hoops beat Livingston 3-0 away, whilst the Gers saw off Aberdeen 4-1 at home.

They are both in European action this week. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Signing incoming

Celtic are reportedly working on a deal to sign Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe. The defender is 22-years-old and has represented Japan at U20 level in the past. As per a report by STV, he is ‘set’ to move to Glasgow for a new chapter in his career.

Right-back expected to attract interest

The Hoops are apparently ‘bracing themselves for interest’ in Josip Juranovic after the World Cup, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail. The right-back is poised to go to Qatar with Croatia and is expected to attract interest from elsewhere.

Injury woes

Rangers trio Ben Davies, Ridvan Yilmaz and John Lundstram are not believed to be training at the moment, as per the Daily Record. A clip has been broadcasted on Sky and the three players were nowhere to be seen as the rest of the squad trained. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in Champions League action later this week against Ajax.

Aberdeen man reflects on loss