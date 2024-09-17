Cameron Carter-Vickers is at risk of being suspended for the Scottish League Cup semi-final if Celtic progress. | Getty Images

Celtic are hoping to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup

Celtic’s pursuit of League Cup glory continues with a home clash against tournament dark horses Falkirk.

The Bairns’ journey to the last eight has already seen them take scalps over top-flight opposition in Dundee United and Hearts, and now they will be looking to make it a hat-trick against the Premiership’s leading side.

The Hoops will be desperate to get their hands on the one trophy that eluded them in Brendan Rodgers’ first season back at Parkhead. However, one player that will need to be on his best behaviour during the quarter-final game is defensive stalwart Cameron Carter-Vickers if he is to play a key part in the tournament.

The USA international played the full 90 minutes in a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hibs last time out in the second round, but picked up a booking after just 33 minutes for a foul which resulted in Mykhola Kuharevich’s superb diving header from the corresponding set piece.

That booking leaves the 26-year-old just one caution away from missing the semi-final tie if the Hoops are successful in their quarter-final clash.

Falkirk, meanwhile, are aiming to reach the Scottish League Cup semi-final for the first time since their 3-1 defeat to Celtic in the 2011/12 campaign. The Championship side will be boosted by the return of their talisman Callumn Morrison, who has already missed one game through suspension earlier in the tournament against Hearts.

Morrison fired in 23 goals in 32 League One appearances last season to spearhead his team to promotion. This season, he currently boasts a record of two goals from six appearances, including one in a 4-0 victory over Steinhousemour in the group stage of the League Cup.

The 25-year-old was booked in that victory and was also cautioned during a win over Dundee United which led to a one game suspension in the second round.

His return will come as a major boost to John McGlynn’s in-form side, who boast a perfect record of five wins from five Championship games after last term's title triumph.