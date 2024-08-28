A general view of Celtic Park ahead of a UEFA Champions League match | SNS Group

Celtic will learn their Champions League group phase opponents when the drawn is made this week

Celtic will take part in the newly revamped Champions League group stages this season - with Brendan Rodgers’ side taking on EIGHT different clubs as part of a revamped format.

The 'League Phase' will see the Hoops play four games at home and four away, with each team only squaring off against each other once. The changes have been implemented from this season and is likely to prove more lucrative for the Parkhead club compared to the traditional group stage.

GlasgowWorld breaks down how the revised format of the tournament works, who Celtic could be drawn against as a pot THREE team and where you can tune in to watch the draw live.

Where and when is the Champions League group phase draw?

The Champions League group phase draw is scheduled to take place in Monaco on Thursday, August 29 when Celtic will discover their opponents. It is scheduled to begin at 5pm.

Is the Champions League draw on TV? Is it available to stream live?

Yes, it will be broadcast LIVE on TNT Sports. Amazon Prime Video will also show it after the company purchased UEFA rights. UEFA.com will also stream the draw live. While not yet confirmed, TNT Sports' YouTube channel often shows the draw.

How does the revised Champions League format work?

This season marks the 70th season of Europe's elite club competition. The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league stage. Each club faces eight different teams (four home, four away). The top eight clubs overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round play-offs, with the winners going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.

Who are Celtic’s possible Champions League opponents?

Here’s a full list of possible teams who could come to Celtic Park, and what nations they’re from...

Pot 1

Real Madrid (Spain)

(Spain) Manchester City (England)

(England) Bayern Munich (Germany)

(Germany) PSG (France)

(France) Liverpool (England)

(England) Inter Milan (Italy)

(Italy) Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

(Germany) RB Leipzig (Germany)

(Germany) Barcelona (Spain)

Pot 2

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

(Germany) Atletico Madrid (Spain)

(Spain) Atalanta (Italy)

(Italy) Juventus (Italy)

(Italy) Benfica (Portugal)

(Portugal) Arsenal (England)

(England) Club Brugge (Belgium)

(Belgium) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

(Ukraine) AC Milan (Italy)

Pot 4

Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or FC Midtjylland (Denmark)

(Slovakia) (Denmark) AS Monaco (France)

(France) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) or Malmo (Sweden)

(Czech Republic) (Sweden) Aston Villa (England)

(England) Bologna (Italy)

(Italy) Girona (Spain)

(Spain) VfB Stuttgart (Germany)

(Germany) Sturm Graz (Austria)

(Austria) Stade Brestois (France)

What are the key Champions League fixture dates?

Matchday 1 - 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2 - 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3 - 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4 - 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5 - 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6 - 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7 - 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8 - 29 January 2025