The former Celtic striker has gone wild for a former teammate after trophy day celebrations.

Leigh Griffiths has sent a Celtic message after a day of trophy celebrations in Glasgow’s east end.

For much of the focus was on the club finally lifting the Premiership title after a fourth success in a row, a lot of the attention also was on James Forrest. The attacker netted a late stoppage time leveller in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren that ensured he had scored in 16 consecutive seasons for the only club that he has represented in his career.

This season also made Forrest the most decorated Celtic player of all time. He had the honour of bringing out the Premiership trophy before he and his teammates lifted it aloft in front of a packed crowd.

What Leigh Griffiths said about Celtic achievement

Former striker Griffiths has kept a relatively low profile since moving to Australia with Mandurah City in 2022, following tough stints at Dundee and Falkirk. At Celtic, he netted an impressive between 2014-2022, netting 123 times in 262 matches, winning 14 trophies including seven league titles. He has taken to Instagram to hail his former teammate’s major achievement.

In 11 words, the former Celtic striker said on Instagram: “Couldn’t write it, incredible. What a player, what a guy. JF49.” Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He’s 33 years of age, he's still strong when he's running and he still has that ability to beat people. So, there's absolutely no doubt he can contribute. He has been out injured for a little period this year, but when it really matters, he's a top-class performer.

“He has created the narrative today. It was a brilliant way to end what has been a fantastic league campaign for us. It's testament to him and his hunger, his desire, his professionalism; all the things that it takes to be a top player. The noise (that met his goal) was absolutely amazing.”

James Forrest on memorable Celtic goal

Speaking on his strike, the veteran told BBC Sportsound: "I don't think you could have written it any better," he says. "Everyone has been wanting me to score and get the record, so I'm just happy to do it for everyone.

"It's hard to put it into words. I'm just trying to enjoy every last minute of playing for Celtic. It's been an unbelievable career and I've absolutely loved it and I hope I still have a few big moments and trophies like this. When you get days like this, it just makes you want more. Relief. I was just buzzing."

Next week, Celtic go for the Treble in a Scottish Cup final battle with Aberdeen at Hampden Park. Right back Alistair Johnston added on trophy day and Forrest: "When you start off the season, the main goal is to win the league, to show you have been the best, most consistent team, and that's what we've been. You just want to keep racking up the titles. To tell your kids and grandkids you have played with legends like him is pretty special".