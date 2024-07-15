Viljami Sinisalo has spent the last year on loan at Exeter City. | Getty Images

The Aston Villa goalkeeper is set for a Celtic transfer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viljami Sinisalo is set to move to Celtic after time with Aston Villa.

The goalkeeper has previous experience in Scottish football with Ayr United, and spent last season on loan in the English Football League with Exeter City. The Scottish Sun report that a deal for the Aston Villa starlet is close to going through, with boss Brendan Rodgers also set to make a move for Danish number one Kasper Schmeichel, as a fee for Sinisalo is discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked with the Irishman during his time at Leicester City and they won the FA Cup together. Speaking on his time at Exter last season, Caldwell told BBC: "I think it's brilliant that a loan player can come and connect with the club like he has.

“I think it shows the power of this football club, the power of their supporters - normally loan players come and they get what they need out the loan and they go. I think this club is so much more than that, so I think we're a brilliant club for loan players, but the way he's bought into everything and connected with the supporters, with teammates.

“He turned up at half five at a gym at Newton Abbot and he was the first one there, after cancelling his holiday. I think that tells you everything you need to know about Vil, and I'm sure he'll go on to have an incredible career."

Mark Kerr - the manager of Ayr United when Sinisalo arrived - had high hopes for the keeper after his Honest Men transfer. He added: ”Villa consider Viljami one of the best of his age, anywhere in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is extremely highly rated and has been training with the Villa first team for the last year. We have had him up to have a look at him and he has shown us the level of his potential and our goalkeeping coach has been hugely impressed by him.”