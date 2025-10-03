The Hoops drew another blank in front of goal at home to Braga in the Europa League last night

Brendan Rodgers has vowed to “find the solutions” that will end shot-shy Celtic’s struggles in front of goal after drawing another blank at home to Braga in the Europa League.

The Hoops suffered more continental disappointment as goals in each half from Ricardo Horta and Gabri Martinez earned the Portuguese outfit a 2-0 win in a chaotic encounter at Parkhead.

The result means the Scottish champions have now failed to score in FIVE of their 12 games in all competitions this season - as many times as they drew a blank across 57 matches throughout their entire 2024/25 campaign.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League after losing on penalties to Kairat Almaty and settling for draw with Red Star Belgrade in their opening Europa League fixture, defeat to Braga extended their winless run in continental competition.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s hugely controversial disallowed equaliser has been the biggest talking point of the match - a decision that left Rodgers scratching his head.

Rodgers shoulders some blame for Celtic’s shortage of goals

However, Celtic’s failure to find the back of the net remains a huge cause for concern. They had just one effort on target in the first half, and despite an improved second half performance, it’s hard to deny the visitors were well worth their victory.

The Northern Irishman, who previously voiced his frustrations with how the club’s summer transfer window unfolded, reckons his team are being undermined by a lack of firepower up front after winning just three of their last nine matches in all competitions.

“Whatever it is, I need to find the solution to it,” Rodgers confessed in his post-match press conference. “There's been too many games now where we haven't scored for a team that, last season, scored the most goals in the last 54 years in the club's history.

"It's my responsibility to find the solutions to that. We got into some good areas and the keeper made some good saves, but we still need to be more aggressive.”