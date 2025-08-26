Brendan Rodgers’ confirmed Celtic starting line-up to face Kairat Almaty in their Champions League play-off second leg in Kazakhstan

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI to face Kairat Almaty in this evening’s UEFA Champions League play-off round second leg at the Almaty Central Stadium in Kazakhstan.

The Hoops were held to a goalless first leg draw at Parkhead last week and must overcome a near 7,000 mile return trip to the high altitudes and high temperatures in the far reaches of the central Asian nation to book their ticket in the lucrative league phase of the competition worth around £40 million.

No Scottish club has managed to win on Kazakh soil and Rodgers will hope his side have enough in their locker to dig themselves out of trouble and secure a safe passage through.

Team news: Maeda starts through the middle with Idah on bench

Rodgers makes SIX changes to his starting line-up from the side that cruised to a 3-0 victory over Livingston at Parkhead at the weekend. Kieran Tierney, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, James Forrest and Daizen Maeda are recalled from the outset.

Hayato Inamura, Dane Murray, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, Arne Engels and Shin Yamada are the players that drop out.

Out-of-form striker Adam Idah is fit enough to take his place among the substitutes. Alistair Johnston (hamstring) faces a 12-week absence through injury, joining long-term absentee Jota (knee) on the sidelines. Auston Trusty (foot) hasn’t travelled with the squad.

What Kieran Tierney has said pre-match

Speaking to Celtic TV, Tierney said: “We’re feeling good,. We know what the goal is by the end of tomorrow night. We let ourselves down in the first half last week. We could have played better, but I think the second half was better and we were in control of the game.

“We just need to have the confidence to go out here and score a few goals. We know exactly what we need to do. It’s a 90-minute game that we need to go and win. That’s what we need to do for all the fans at home, the fans that have travelled here and everyone involved at the club.

“In general, as a football player, this is what you have to deal with all your career. You go to different places, different time zones, so there are no excuses for us. It’s a game we’re looking forward to and we need to go out and win it.

“I saw from afar last year how far the club have come in the Champions League, how well they performed. Every year you try and look to better yourself and go one further and again that’s the ambition tomorrow.”

Here's your confirmed starting XI’s ahead of tonight’s European encounter...

Celtic:

Kasper Schmeichel; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor (C), Reo Hatate, Benjamin Nygren, James Forrest, Yang Hyun-jun, Daizen Maeda.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Ross Doohan (GK), Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Adam Idah, Luke McCowan, Shin Yamada, Callum Osmand, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Dane Murray, Colby Donovan.

Kairat Almaty:

Temirlan Anarbekov; Aleksandr Martynovich (C), Aleksandr Mrynskiy, Egor Sorokin, Luis Mata, Erkin Tapalov, Dan Glazer, Ofri Arad, Valeri Gromyko, Jorginho, Ricardinho.

SUBS: Sherkhan Kalmurza (GK), Dias Reymov (GK), Luka Gadrani, Damir Kasabulat, Lev Kurgin, Aleksandr Shirobokov, Azamat Tuyakbayev, Olzhas Baybek, Jug Stanojev, Adilet Sadybekov, Ramazan Bagdat, Ismail Bekbolat