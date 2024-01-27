Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic will turn their focus back to the Scottish Premiership this afternoon when they welcome Ross County to Parkhead aiming to preserve their five-point cushion at the top of the table.

With closest challengers Rangers facing St Mirren in the lunchtime kick-off, Brendan Rodgers' side know they might only have a two-point lead by the time they walk out against the Staggies.

The Hoops eased through to the Scottish Cup fifth round last weekend, with Paulo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and Rocco Vata all finding the net in a 5-0 demolition of Buckie Thistle. County, on the other hand, were knocked out after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Championship side Partick Thistle.

Rodgers has made THREE changes from the starting XI that thrashed Buckie Thistle 5-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round last weekend. Skipper Callum McGregor returns to make his 450th appearances for the club after being rested last Saturday, while fit again central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers - fresh from signing a contract extension until 2029 - makes his return to the first-team fold after a recent injury absence.

Alexandro Bernabei also makes a rare start at left-back due to Greg Taylor's calf strain. Odin Thiago Holm and Maik Nawrocki are the two players who drop to the bench, but there's no place in the matchday squad for Gustaf Lagerbielke who has been linked with clubs in Serie A this month.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today's Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Alexandro Bernabei; Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley, Paulo Bernardo; Liel Abada, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Nicolas Kuhn, David Turnbull, Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Rocco Vata, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Mikey Johnston.

Ross County starting XI (4-5-1)

George Wickens; Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Loick Ayina, Will Nightingale, James Brown, Victor Loturi, Eli King, Brandon Khela, Teddy Jenks, Yan Dhanda, Simon Murray.

