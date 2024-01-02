Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic arrive in Paisley in buoyant mood after their Old Firm victory over Rangers with manager Brendan Rodgers aware his side must avoid further complacency in the Scottish Premiership title race.

With Rangers in action against Kilmarnock at Ibrox, the league leaders will bid to maintain their eight point gap at the summit with a win over a St Mirren side who ended 2023 with an impressive 3-0 success over Aberdeen.

Both teams will be eager to kickstart the New Year in the same vein of form, with captain Mark O'Hara and attacking midfielder Keanu Baccus absent for the hosts after being called up to the Australia squad for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Rodgers has made only ONE change to his starting line-up from the team that defeated Rangers at Parkhead on December 30th. Centre-back Maik Nawrocki has been handed a rare start, replacing the injured Stephen Welsh. Elsewhere, winger Liel Abada and midfielder Reo Hatate remain among the substitutes.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for this evening's Scottish Premiership clash in Paisley...

St Mirren starting XI (3-5-2)

Zach Hemming; James Bolton, Scott Tanser, Richard Taylor, Ryan Flynn, Mikael Mandron, Greg Kiltie, Alex Gogic, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Toyosi Olusanya, Marcus Fraser (C).

And the bench...

Peter Urminsky (GK), Elvis Bwomono, Charles Dunne, Thierry Small, Conor McMenamin, Lewis Jamieson, Alex Greive, Stav Nahmani, Jonah Ayunga.

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Maik Nawrocki, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Matt O'Riley, Paulo Bernardo; Daizen Maeda, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...