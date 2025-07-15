Genoa-based club Sampdoria have been in a state of flux after narrowly avoiding relegation to Serie C last season

Former Celtic star Massimo Donati has been named as the new head coach of Italian second-tier side Sampdoria.

The 44-year-old ex-midfielder - who spent two years at Parkhead under Gordon Strachan and Tony Mowbray after joining from AC Milan - has been handed the reigns at the Serie B outfit.

Donati also made a big impact at Hamilton Accies during his time in Scotland, combining his role as a first-team player with being a youth coach. The Italian then briefly worked alongside fellow countryman Angelo Alessio at Kilmarnock in 2019, before launching his own managerial career.

He now returns to the Genoa-based club after a loan spell during his playing career back in the 2003/04 season and will attempt to transform their fortunes after the club narrowly avoided relegation to Serie C through a relegation play-off, and automatic relegation due to financial troubles at Brescia last term.

Sampdoria haven’t played in Italy’s top-flight since finishing 20th in the 2022/23 campaign, with president Matteo Manfredi publishing an open letter to the club’s supporters, announcing the appointment of both Donati as head coach and Jesper Fredberg as CEO.

Former Hoops star to spearhead ‘relaunch’ of Italian club

On Donati, he said: “I am delighted to announce Massimo Donati as the new first-team coach. He is a young coach with a deep understanding of Italian and international football.

“A former midfielder, including for our Sampdoria side, Massimo has built a promising coaching career, defined by clear ideas, professionalism, and the ability to bring out the best in young talent. His work in recent years has not gone unnoticed, and we are confident that his passion and leadership will make the difference.

“Our ambition is clear: we want to relaunch our club, starting with a recognisable footballing identity, capable of honouring Sampdoria’s history.

During his two-year spell at Celtic, Donati scored five goals in 50 senior appearances across all competitions. He lifted a league tile and the League Cup, but is best remembered for his match-winner against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, which helped the Hoops reach the last-16 of the competitions.

Sampdoria marks his fourth coaching role following spells at Sambenedettese, Legnago, Salus and Athens Kallithea in Italy and Greece, respectively.