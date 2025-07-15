Rangers transfer move 'difficult' as Celtic player trains with another club

Rangers and Celtic are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers are in the market for more signings following Russell Martin’s arrival. They have been busy on the recruitment front over recent times. The Gers have snapped up the likes of Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons and Thelo Aasgaard, among others.

As for Celtic, they also have the chance to complete more business. Brendan Rodgers’ side are being patient as they wait for the right characters. They won the Scottish Premiership title in the last campaign again.

Rangers update regarding Abu Kamara interest

Portsmouth chief Rich Hughes has said Hull City winger Abu Kamara will be a ‘difficult’ player to sign at the moment amid links to Rangers. The Gers are said to be keen on the 21-year-old. However, the former Norwich City man is under the terms of a long-term contract at the MKM Stadium.

Hughes has said, as per a report by The News: "It's always really tough to do it and I think you take Hull as a sort of working example - they've gone under an embargo and I think the natural reaction would be they have to sell players. But, also, you can't lose sight of the fact that they may not be able to replace them and I think that's probably the flip side of that coin - so that becomes really difficult.

"So, he’s Hull's player, we completely respect that, and is he a player we'd be interested in? Yes, absolutely. Is it one that we'll be able to do? We have to wait and see and see how that pans out. Again, when you talk about these unknown factors, you look at Hull's situation and, again, there's an incredible amount of grey areas in that sort of set up to get a deal done."

Kamara, who is an England youth international, rose up through Norwich’s academy ranks. He was loaned out to Portsmouth to get some experience in League One. Hull signed him last year and he scored five goals for the Tigers last season as they managed to stay up in the Championship on the final day.

Celtic’s Luis Palma trains with new club

Celtic’s Luis Palma has returned to his first club in Honduras for pre-season training, as per a report by The National. The attacker has been granted extra time off after his country’s Gold Cup campaign earlier this summer. However, he is due back at Celtic Park ahead of next term.

He has linked back up with Vida for the time being to boost his fitness levels. Their manager Raul Musuruana has said: “Luis Palma was welcomed warmly by the rest of the squad and it was great to see him at our training session. He is of course a top player and a hero to many in Honduras."

Palma, 25, has fallen out of favour at Celtic and his future is up in the air. He played only one game last season before he was shipped out on loan to Olympiacos in January to get more minutes under his belt. His deal in Glasgow expires in June 2028.