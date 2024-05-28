Celtic face a battle to keep hold of one of their most valued stars this summer amid fresh interest.

Celtic’s worst Matt O’Riley fears may be realised this summer with fresh transfer links emerging heading into the pre-season break. The Denmark international was instrumental for the Hoops during their double-winning campaign, racking up a whopping 49 appearances across all competitions.

Across those appearances, the midfielder scored 19 and assisted 18, and with such a return, it’s no surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere. At 23 years of age, O’Riley still has plenty of development left in the tank, and the sky is the limit as he continues to gain experience both with club and country, already a two-time Denmark international.

O’Riley was linked with a move away from Celtic last summer and in the winter, with the likes of Leeds United and Atletico Madrid the most mentioned clubs. Celtic managed survive the last two windows with the midfielder still in their possession, rejected a January offer from Atletico, but they may not be able to say the same come the start of next season.

According to journalist Eduardio Burgos of Diario AS, Atleti have just rejected the opportunity to sign Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi, prioritising other targets, with three particular players reportedly included on that shortlist. Alongside O’Riley, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino and Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer are also said to feature. Merino is by far the most expensive of those options, valued at more than £40million, while Wieffer is a more defensive option than the other two.

As far as O’Riley is concerned, an asking price of more than £30million has been reported, with Celtic likely to play hard ball given he is one of their most important players, while he is also under contract until 2027. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether clubs from the Premier League will also come sniffing.

Asked about the inevitable interest earlier this month, Hoops boss Rodgers said: “We don't have to sell. We are not in a position to do that. But of course, if there is something that comes in then, like it happens at Celtic, it will always be looked at.

"There is not a need to sell. Matt has had an absolutely brilliant season for us and it is great testament to his professionalism and how he has developed as a football player. Then naturally, those players will attract attention. If you have done well, and done well at a club of this status and pressure then naturally the attention will come. But it is not something I lose sleep about."